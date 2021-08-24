Cancel
WATCH: Short Video Showcasing Corona Plaza and Its Diverse Group of Food Vendors

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA short video showcasing nearly a dozen food vendors operating at a busy public space in Corona was released last month. The video captures a diverse group of business owners and food vendors plying their trade at Corona Plaza, located at 103rd St. and Roosevelt Ave. They are shown serving food and discussing some of their most popular dishes that originate from countries such as Mexico, Ecuador and China.

