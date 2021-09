Conductor Brian Garman, cofounder and artistic director of Berkshire Opera Festival, recalls asking himself this during a conversation in May of last year with Jonathon Loy, the company’s other cofounder and its director of production, and Abigail Rollins, its then-new executive director. The durability of the coronavirus and the scope of the pandemic were starting to become apparent, and the three were brainstorming ideas of how they might save their summer season, for which they’d planned a gala concert and a staging of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.”