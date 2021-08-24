Cancel
Voice & Video Calls Coming Back to Facebook App, Sort Of

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is tentatively bringing Messenger functionality back to the primary Facebook app by way of a test for voice and video calls in multiple countries. According to Bloomberg, Facebook is letting some users in select countries (including the US) try out voice and video call features using the Facebook app. This would typically require going through Facebook Messenger, since Facebook separated the functions into the messaging app back in 2014. Though if you use Facebook through your computer's browser, everything is still contained in one place.

