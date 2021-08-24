Voice & Video Calls Coming Back to Facebook App, Sort Of

The mother of Kabul blast victim Kareem Nikoui has been unbanned from Instagram after the company said it had removed her account by accident.Shana Chappell said her account was deleted after posting a tribute to her son followed by criticism of Joe Biden to Facebook, which owns Instagram.In a statement to The Independent, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the removal of her account but said it was a mistake.“We express our deepest condolences to Ms Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” the statement said.“While the post was not removed,...