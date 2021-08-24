Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Out Of The Millions Of Products On Etsy, These 4 Are The Best Of 2021

By Amanda Randone
Refinery29
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought the Olympics were the only international competition to watch this summer, let us direct you towards a little corner of the internet where a different kind of global award program is going on: The Etsies. For the third year in a row, the online marketplace has gathered a panel of esteemed judges for the impossible task of identifying some of the coolest creators and top talent in the game. And trust us when we tell you that Tom Daley's knitting has nothing on this year's winners.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Daley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Of The Best#Glass Art#Grading#Hgtv#Nbc#Kbspets#Gold#People S Pick#Etsy Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

The Property Brothers Hate Open Shelving In Kitchens — Here’s Why

Open shelving has become a hot kitchen trend in recent years. It provides a way to display fancy dishes, antiques, and cookbooks you’ve collected over the years for your visitors to see and admire. And while that sounds like a no-brainer, HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott say pump the brakes before get rid of your cabinets to make way for open shelving because — quite frankly — it doesn’t end up working in most homes.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

10 Trendy Walmart Sofas We Love, Starting at $300

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Here at Apartment Therapy, we love finding great deals on top-quality pieces of furniture — especially sofas. When it comes to buying a sofa, it’s one of those home purchases that people automatically expect to be pricey. However, if you’re in the market for a budget-friendly sofa that’s also stylish and well-made, there’s one place you should have on your radar if it already isn’t: Walmart. The go-to superstore is home to thousands of stylish pieces for the home with their sofa selection being one of its best offerings. With everything from sofas that showcase the trendiest fabrics like velvet and linen to pieces made in collaboration with some of America’s favorite design stars, finding an affordable sofa is a lot easier than you might think. To make your search even easier, we went ahead and rounded up 10 of the best Walmart sofas you can pick up today. The best part? They start at just $300.
Interior Designmorningbrew.com

How to spot quality vintage furniture online or IRL

Securing a stunning antique is a worthy quest, but the hunt can be intimidating if you don’t know where to start. Instead of daydreaming about the perfect pièce de résistance for your space, we recently revisited Curbed’s tips for buying antique furniture. Two tips we’re committing to memory: 1. Inspect...
InternetMercury News

The wonderful, wacky world of FlossTube and the return of cross-stitch

The first person to realize that the tiny holes in a fabric’s weave were the perfect guide for stitching precise little Xs might have trouble recognizing what is now known as counted cross-stitch. The ancient art with roots in sixth-century China has taken over the internet with devotees making weekly...
Retailarchitecturaldigest.com

Etsy Announces 2021 Design Awards Winners

You’ll never want for options on Etsy. Whether you’re looking for unique wall decor, handmade treasures for housewarming gifts, or vintage furniture that satisfies a desire to live more sustainably, the odds are good that you’ll be able to find something wondrous and delightful on the online art marketplace. Still, with more than 5 million sellers, it can be daunting finding the perfect piece. That’s where the Etsy Design Awards come in.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The Best Decorative Books for Coffee Tables

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a book worm in possession of a living space, enjoys displaying their passion for literature. After all, there are so many ways to show you’re a nerd for the written word. You can personalize furniture, accessorize a cute tote bag, or get very creative with book pages. Our whole host of Book Fetish posts are dedicated to this desire to celebrate our collective bookishness. It’s just wonderful, right? Well, I’ve got some more bookish goodness for you, and it has to do with decorative books for coffee tables!
ShoppingApartment Therapy

These Are the Most Stylish Lamps You Can Buy From Etsy Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of the many, many things I love about Etsy, the company’s home decor selection tops the list — it’s absolutely unrivaled and reliably affordable. So naturally, when I recently decided I wanted a pleated table lamp for my nightstand, I turned to the online treasure trove for shopping inspo. To exactly no one’s surprise, I instantly found (and subsequently ordered) exactly what I wanted, but even I was genuinely surprised by the sheer volume of stylish lighting options they had overall. The prices? Also mind-blowing. A little louder for the people in the back: Etsy lamps are it.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

This Is the Most Googled Interior Designer of 2021

In a world of minimalists, maximalists, and everyone in between, there is one designer who stands above the rest in terms of popularity. According to a study done by Design Bundles, Google searches for Nate Berkus in 2021 are more than double those of any other design pro in the United States.
Behind Viral Videospurewow.com

The 15 Best Home and Design TikTok Accounts to Follow Right Now

If you’ve recently discovered #designtok, there’s a good chance you’re in the throes of revamping your entire home. We get it—TikTok has opened us to a world of trendy design aesthetics, DIYs and home hacks we didn’t know we needed (and now, we cannot stop thinking about). Here, find 15 of the best accounts to follow for all of your decorating, DIYing and home styling needs.
InternetMinneapolis Star Tribune

Instagram becomes the latest thrift store for collectors

Last year Maia Ruth Lee, a 38-year-old artist, did a lot of thrift shopping out of necessity. She and her husband, Peter Sutherland, also an artist, decided during the pandemic to give up their apartment and art studios in Manhattan's Chinatown, put everything into storage and move to Salida, Colo.
ShoppingPosted by
People

10 Housewarming Gifts That Beat Bringing a Bottle of Wine — All Under $50 on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Other than shopping around for some stylish new furniture, there's no better way to celebrate the beginning of a chapter in a new pad than with a housewarming party. If you happen to be the receiver of an invite, you know the pressure is on to find a snazzy gift. A bottle of wine may be your usual go-to, but there are a few options from Amazon's Handmade section that will show up any bottle of Chardonnay — and they're all under $50.
Skin CareByrdie

Fourth Ray Beauty: Brand Review and Best Products

Establishing an effective skincare line that manages to stay in an affordable price range is no easy feat. Add in only vegan ingredients and it's a whole nother ball game. So when we heard about Fourth Ray Beauty, we instantly wanted to know everything. Founded in 2018 by SEED Beauty (a.k.a. the brand behind favorites like ColourPop Cosmetics and SOL Body), Fourth Ray Beauty intends to create products that today's consumer can stand behind. "We are dedicated to offering exceptionally high-quality and effective skincare, all at an affordable price, so everyone can start their makeup routines with the best skin possible," explains Kalynne Coleman, senior manager, affiliate and publishing marketing, at Fourth Ray Beauty.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Did Etsy's CEO Really Just Say That?

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman made quite the comment about his company's recent acquisition of e-commerce apparel reseller Depop earlier this month. He compared it to a service offered by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). "We think Depop is potentially to Etsy like Venmo was to PayPal, a new way to shop for the new generation," Silverman explained to analysts on Etsy's second-quarter earnings call.
NFLPosted by
Apartment Therapy

5 Black-Owned Furniture Brands You Should Know About

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s no secret to anyone who knows me that I love supporting Black-owned businesses and try to do so wherever possible. Since my job here at Apartment Therapy involves searching high and low for the coolest, coziest, and most stylish home decor and furnishings out there, I always make it a point to check out which Black brands are cropping up (and crushing it!) in the furniture space.
Home & Gardenthezoereport.com

31 Incredibly Chic Things For Your Home Under $50 On Amazon

Stacks of Turkish bath towels in vibrant, saturated colors. A dainty bundle of dried lavender in your favorite heirloom vase. Intricate macramé wall hangings made of sun-bleached cotton rope. Once, finding treasures like these required more than a few trips to boutiques, outdoor markets, and antiques shops. However, times have changed — and today, you can score these and other incredibly chic things for your home for under $50 on Amazon — just don’t be surprised if nobody believes where you found them.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

16 Sleek DIY Floating Shelf Ideas For A Modern Touch

Is your home troubled by bare walls and you have no idea about what to put on them? Well, you can always hang a piece of art but there are also ways to decorate your walls in a practical and stylish manner. Hanging regular shelves is out of the question if you want to keep the “stylish” part of decorating but how about floating shelves? No, don’t worry, it sounds expensive but it is far from expensive, but only if you choose to make your own DIY floating shelf instead of buying one.
InternetPhoto & Video Tuts+

20 Best WooCommerce Product Add-Ons

Do you want to create an easy shopping experience on your WooCommerce products pages? Here are 20 of the best WooCommerce product add-ons to make it possible!. They make your product pages more user-friendly and user-focused by adding intuitive functionalities like:. adding easy navigation using filters. allowing customers to personalize...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
whowhatwear

I Finally Made It to Home Decor TikTok—30 Amazon Finds That Just Blew My Mind

To be quite honest with you, I was really hoping I wouldn't make it to "home decor" TikTok simply because I knew I would end up buying everything that was shown to me. I have a weak spot when it comes to shopping-related finds of any kind on TikTok, but once the Amazon-focused home decor roundups started populating my for you page, I had no option but to add one too many items to my cart. If you're like me and are looking to spruce up your space without spending a ton, this story will blow your mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy