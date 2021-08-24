Cancel
Wolf Van Halen Unleashes on Fans Who Want Him to Play His Late Father’s Music

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Some wounds are still healing for Wolf Van Halen. The musician recently unleashed on fans when they asked him to play music by his late famous father, Eddie Van Halen.

The situation escalated when Wolf Van Halen responded to a fan who stated on Facebook, “Wolfie, I like your stuff. I just think the time to honor Dad is now. You’ve already shown you can stand on your own!”

The comment hit a nerve in Wolf Van Halen, and he wrote, “I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I’m not f—in’ playing Panama for you guys.”

Wolf Van Halen wasn’t finished. He also took to Twitter and wrote, “Y’all are never gonna f–in’ stop are ya. I’m gonna cover the Bowie/Jagger version of ‘Dancing in The Street’ just to p— y’all off.”

The musician also says that he’s going to get a shirt that says he won’t play Panama to anyone. Wolf Van Halen was the bassist of his father’s famous band from 2006 until 2020. Following the death of his father, Wolf began working on his solo project, Mammoth WVH.

Wolf Van Halen Opens Up About Caring For Father Prior To His Death

During a June 2021 interview with People, Wolf Van Halen opened up about caring for his father before dying from cancer in October 2020. “[There is] not a single regret [I have]. That stuff can wait. I put everything on hold with my album to spend every waking second with my dad.”

Weeks after his father’s death, Van Halen released his single ‘The Distance,’ which was written before Eddie passed away. The single’s music video features childhood footage of Wolf with his father.

“Music is a really therapeutic thing. And being able to focus on that and just paying tribute to my dad and our relationship was a really helpful thing for me to grieve in that way.”

Wolf then declared that his dad’s memory is really what keeps him going. “If I just gave up and stooped and crawled in a hole, which I feel like doing every day, I know he’d be really pissed off at me.”

Wolf also shared that he is an extension of Eddie and he’s just happy to spread the “good word” of who Eddie was and how he should be remembered. “I think he is like a Mozart of our generation. I think as far removed as we are from Mozart, and we still talk about him and know who he is. That’s what [my dad] is going to be.”

In regards to the advice his father has given him, Wolf recalled, “If you ever make a mistake, do it twice so everybody thinks you meant to do it.”

