Xbox Cloud Gaming Launches On Consoles This Holiday
Microsoft has announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming, already on PC and mobile, will come to consoles at today’s Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream. The feature will be incorporated into Game Pass Ultimate and lets players stream games from the cloud without storing or running them locally. Players can pick up from a save on another console or device, and since the games aren’t using local hardware, Xbox One players will even be able to play games only available on the more powerful Series X and S via cloud processing.wegotthiscovered.com
