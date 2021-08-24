Cancel
Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer, Dies at 80

By Best Classic Bands Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Watts, the drummer for the Rolling Stones, died today (August 24, 2021). He had turned 80 on June 2. His spokesman wrote, “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

