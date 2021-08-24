Shannon and the Clams span eras, genres on ‘Year of the Spider’

Since their rough greaser meets somber ‘50s boy band debut I Wanna Go Home in 2009, Oakland natives Shannon and the Clams have won over countless fans not only in the local music scene but worldwide. Artfully blending doo-wop, punk, garage rock and everything even remotely in between, the band has consistently pushed the boundaries of its creativity as well as how much it could refine its music without sacrificing the raw and spirited nature so many have fallen in love with.