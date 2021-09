A while back, Tyler The Creator admitted that he had crush on Jadakiss during the live VERZUZ battle between The LOX and Dipset. The Madison Square Garden event had throws of fans tunned in for the major event, along with a few celebrities. Tyler The Creator was one of the famous individuals in attendance. Once the battle ended and fans offered their input on who they thought the win should go to, Tyler injected with a random thought. The 30-year-old admitted that he had a crush on The LOX’s frontman Jadakiss. Since that VERZUZ battle, the Yonkers legend has responded to Tyler’s admission. While the 46-year-old respects Tyler, he told the rapper to “chill out.” Guess the feelings aren’t mutual.