Winfield, KS

Marquee to Host Benefit Concert on September 14

By Jake Goodman
1025theriver.com
 8 days ago

Marquee Performing Arts Center has announced that it will host a benefit concert on Tuesday, March 14, 2021, 7:30pm, featuring Rachel Baiman & George Jackson as well as Old Sound. Both bands will be playing at the 49th Walnut Valley Festival as well. The concert is free, but donations are appreciated. The concert had been announced, but due to COVID the Marquee decided to take the concert out of the theater and instead have the bands play under the marquee at street level. Fans are welcome to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the show from in front of the Marquee at 1007 Main Street. The concert is made possible by funding from the Convention and Tourism Committee of the Winfield Chamber of Commerce, as well as by Walnut Valley Association.

www.1025theriver.com

