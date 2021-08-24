Cancel
Showtime survival drama Yellowjackets unveils its official trailer

Primetimer
 7 days ago
Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress star in the survival drama about a team of high school girls soccer players who survive ad plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Yellowjackets, premiering Nov. 14, is described as equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama.

