A bridge too far: the trouble with the SBSP
On Aug. 23, 2021, Portland State welcomed in-person learning back to campus via the Summer Bridge Scholars Program (SBSP), a University Studies program for incoming freshmen that is managed by the Learning Center. Several instructors and student mentors working in the SBSP have claimed that the program is facing serious problems, and they fear repercussions from the administration if they question the program’s COVID-19 safety precautions or contract policies.psuvanguard.com
