Commission Seeks Clinton County Nominations for Public Defense Board
The Indiana Public Defender Commission (the Commission) is currently accepting nominations for an appointment to the Clinton County Public Defender Board. “When citizens are accused of a crime and cannot afford an attorney, both the Indiana and United States Constitutions require that they are entitled to an appointed attorney” stated Commission Chair Mark W. Rutherford, “In Clinton County, that system is managed by the Public Defender Board, and citizens are encouraged to take an active involvement in that board.”clintoncountydailynews.com
