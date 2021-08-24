Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, IN

Commission Seeks Clinton County Nominations for Public Defense Board

By Ken Hartman
clintoncountydailynews.com
 7 days ago

The Indiana Public Defender Commission (the Commission) is currently accepting nominations for an appointment to the Clinton County Public Defender Board. “When citizens are accused of a crime and cannot afford an attorney, both the Indiana and United States Constitutions require that they are entitled to an appointed attorney” stated Commission Chair Mark W. Rutherford, “In Clinton County, that system is managed by the Public Defender Board, and citizens are encouraged to take an active involvement in that board.”

clintoncountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Clinton County, IN
Government
City
Clinton, IN
County
Clinton County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commission Chair#The Public Defender Board#The County Commissioners#The County Judiciary#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy