Showtime renews Your Honor: Bryan Cranston will return for Season 2

 7 days ago
The highly rated limited series will become a regular series with the Season 2 pickup. Cranston will return to his role as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices, while showrunner Peter Moffat will also be back.

