Bucs K Ryan Succop tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason finale

By Luke Easterling
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop has tested positive for COVID-19, and will miss Saturday night’s preseason finale against the Houston Texans, head coach Bruce Arians told the media Tuesday. Succop had dinner with some friends from the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay’s preseason opponent last week, prior to his positive...

bucswire.usatoday.com

