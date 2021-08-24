Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

... but are we being force-fed unneeded 'answers'?

By Editorials
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to several sources on the World Wide Web, the percentage of the atmosphere that is carbon dioxide is .04% or .0004 or 4/10,000. The percentage of atmospheric carbon dioxide that is the result of human activity is 3% or .03 or 3/100. So multiply these two numbers to get...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Greenhouse Gas#Automobile#Common Sense#Carbon Dioxide#The World Wide Web
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SciencePosted by
Vice

Study of Earth's Deep Past Reveals Terrifying Global Warming Warning

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The urgent need to address the climate crisis was thrown into sharp relief yet again this week by a mountain of research that established an “unequivocal” link between human activity and warming global temperatures, according to a major new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Global WarmingPosted by
thedrive

Scientists Agree: Climate Change Is Gonna Get Worse and We Still Have to Stop It

There isn't a scenario that will stop the earth from heating up for at least the next 50 years, but we can still limit the damage we cause. A new report released by the 200 scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Monday states very clearly that things are going to change. They're going to change quite drastically and life on this planet is going to get worse and considerably hotter, for at least the next half-decade. This will also happen in ways that are severely damaging to the earth's ecosystems that have existed for millions of years. They're going to hurt us, as things that live here—at least if you plan on living any time after, um, right now. Lastly, these consequences are the direct result of man-made carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide emissions.
SciencePosted by
KFI AM 640

Gulf Stream Changes Happening Now Could Be Devastating For Mankind

Climate scientists are concerned after observing warning signs of the collapse of the Gulf Stream, which is among Earth's main potential tipping points. The Guardian reports the study of currents known by researchers as the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) found "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century."
Agriculturehealththoroughfare.com

Researchers Found A New Method of Removing Carbon Dioxide From the Atmosphere

A team of researchers from the ETH Zurich and the Paul Scherrer Institute came up with an intriguing way to effectively remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. They have examined the extent to which direct capture of CO2 from the air can help to eliminate greenhouse gasses. The findings and other significant details are now comprised in a paper.
Technologystudyfinds.org

Device makes seawater drinkable in minutes, possibly solving world’s freshwater shortage

GOYANG-SI, South Korea — Could drinking water soon come straight from our oceans? A new material could make seawater drinkable within minutes and could even solve the world’s freshwater shortages. Researchers say their new technology of removing salt from seawater is designed to last more than 14 times longer before it needs to be replaced than similar current technology.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Some past sea levels may not have been as high as thought, says study of rising and sinking landmasses

One of the current mysteries of climate science surrounds the widely accepted evidence that during the planet's most recent past natural warm period, about 128,000 to 117,000 years ago, global sea levels peaked as high as 6 to 9 meters (20 or 30 feet) higher than today. And, during that so-called last interglacial, temperatures were just 1or 2 degrees C (1.8 to 3.6 F) warmer than those of preindustrial times—marks we may surpass by century's end, if not sooner. Such a deluge could have been produced only by collapses of the Greenland and/or Antarctic ice sheets. If that happens now, it will drown much of the human world. Yet, at least so far, models of future sea level rise generally hover around a meter or so within the next 100 years. What are we missing, and how much should it scare us?
EnvironmentWOWK

What is climate change? We have the answers here.

(NASA/WOWK) – Climate change describes a change in the average conditions — such as temperature and rainfall — in a region over a long period of time. NASA scientists have observed Earth’s surface is warming, and many of the warmest years on record have happened in the past 20 years.
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

Pollution gets into your bones literally, according to science

An analysis of human remains from a period of approximately 12,000 years reveals that metallic particles in the air adhere to bones and teeth. Scientists point to a future with a high degree of toxic concentration because of this process accentuated with intensive industrialization. What are the most polluted places...
Environmentearth.com

Wooden floors can be turned into eco-friendly energy sources

Researchers from Switzerland recently created a highly innovative and eco-friendly energy source: a wooden floor which, when walked on, can produce enough energy to power the LED lightbulbs and small electronics from an entire household. The team transformed wood into a nanogenerator by placing two pieces of functionalized wood between...
Sciencesciencealert.com

How Will Delta Evolve Next? A Scientist Predicts What The Future Could Look Like

The COVID-19 pandemic is a dramatic demonstration of evolution in action. Evolutionary theory explains much of what has already happened, predicts what will happen in the future and suggests which management strategies are likely to be the most effective. For instance, evolution explains why the Delta variant spreads faster than...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Hunting Down CFCs: The World's Most Potent Greenhouse Gas

Rick Karas looked online to see whether a rusted gas canister he found near his house in the Midwest of the United States was worth anything. Surprisingly, it became a sought-after product in the fight against climate change. His container, about the size of a basketball, was packed with CFCs...
Energy IndustrySFGate

Satellites spot methane plumes over U.S. caused by 'routine work'

Plumes of the super-warming greenhouse gas methane were spotted over the Midwest last month. U.S. pipeline giant Energy Transfer said the releases were triggered by "routine work" on its natural-gas infrastructure. The emissions were likely limited in scope-by one estimate if they lasted an hour they would have roughly the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy