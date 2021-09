CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Many of us would probably relish the opportunity to star in massive Hollywood blockbusters. Doing so would probably pair you with skilled directors and stars and allow you to act out some pretty cool scenes. However, if you’re a staple of big-budget movies, there’s a good chance you’ll have to pack on plenty of muscle and maintain it. This is what bonafide star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who has roles in the Aquaman and Matrix franchises, is experiencing at the moment. So how does he feel about having to keep the muscle for his high-profile roles?