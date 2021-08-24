Perspective: Christianity And COVID
To know me is to know I'm a Christian. I don't wear my beliefs or faith on my sleeve nor do I press my faith on others. Given my complex life journey, I still can't believe I pastor the church I grew up in. My faith is the guiding light in my life and I hope people see something different in me simply by my engagement with people without ever disclosing my religion. There's a plethora of "Christian" engagements based on biblical interpretation, doctrine, and theology. Some are so far removed from the origin of the Gospel, it's extremely concerning.
