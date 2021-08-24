Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Programs Are Recipients of $30,000 in Grants

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 8 days ago

Dubuque programs received nearly $30,000 in grants to support youth education and a caregiver resource center. The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque says the funding comes from the McDonough Foundation.

www.superhits106.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caregiver#Grants#The Mcdonough Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden rips 'extreme' new Texas abortion law

President Biden said on Wednesday the Texas law that went into effect overnight banning abortions at six weeks “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade,” adding that it will "significantly" impair women’s access to health care. “Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defensive President Joe Biden called the U.S. airlift to extract more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and other allies from Afghanistan to end a 20-year war an “extraordinary success,” though more than 100 Americans and thousands of others were left behind. Twenty-four hours after the last American...
Posted by
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Rescues, power outages in aftermath of Ida

Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida are facing a new danger: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 25,000 utility workers were in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way. Officials say it could be weeks before electricity is restored in some spots. At least four deaths were blamed on the storm.
Posted by
The Hill

McCarthy says GOP 'will not forget' if firms hand records to Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday that Republicans “will not forget” if telecommunications companies turn phone and email records over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The comment follows the select committee sending letters to 35 companies Monday asking them to preserve...
Posted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
Posted by
The Associated Press

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skirts broken promise on Afghan exit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday glossed over his broken promise to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan until the last Americans are out and offered the faint assurance — even with the last U.S. planes gone — that it’s never too late for U.S. citizens to leave. “There...

Comments / 0

Community Policy