Xiaomi’s first global phone without Mi branding could be the Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi’s first phone without its iconic Mi branding in the west could be the Xiaomi 11T series after the company confirmed to XDA-Developers that it was going to be dropping the “Mi” branding from future releases. The 11T series of smartphones will be the mid-cycle refresh of the Mi 11 series, though obviously, the company is dropping the “Mi” part of that. Still, the concept is the same and is something that a lot of companies have done. The first phone to have launched without the Mi branding is the Xiaomi Mix 4, though that’s China-only for now.