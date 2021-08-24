Cancel
Xiaomi’s first global phone without Mi branding could be the Xiaomi 11T

By Adam Conway
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi’s first phone without its iconic Mi branding in the west could be the Xiaomi 11T series after the company confirmed to XDA-Developers that it was going to be dropping the “Mi” branding from future releases. The 11T series of smartphones will be the mid-cycle refresh of the Mi 11 series, though obviously, the company is dropping the “Mi” part of that. Still, the concept is the same and is something that a lot of companies have done. The first phone to have launched without the Mi branding is the Xiaomi Mix 4, though that’s China-only for now.

www.xda-developers.com

