We're just days away from Boosie Bash and it is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience. The beloved yet controversial rapper has returned with an update about how the preparation for his festival is coming together, and Boosie Badazz is delivering the information courtesy of the For Us By Us Network. Boosie bragged that his concert is bigger than some award shows and shared a few names that would be appearing, as well as others who didn't get back to him.