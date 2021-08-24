Cancel
Stevenson Ranch, CA

Deputies: man arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after returning to scene

By Caleb Lunetta
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after returning to the scene of his alleged crime, where deputies were waiting for him on Friday. The arrest stems from a call that deputies responded to on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch regarding a domestic violence incident, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Santa Clarita, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
California Crime & Safety
#Domestic Violence
