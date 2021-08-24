Deputies: man arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after returning to scene
A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after returning to the scene of his alleged crime, where deputies were waiting for him on Friday. The arrest stems from a call that deputies responded to on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch regarding a domestic violence incident, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.signalscv.com
