ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to conserve more of the state's land and water. She says doing so will boost other state efforts to mitigate climate change effects. The Democratic governor signed an executive order Wednesday creating a committee that will draft a plan aimed at conserving 30% of New Mexico's land and water by 2030. The Biden administration in May set the ambitious goal of conserving a third of the entire U.S. To make progress, experts have said westerns states must play a key role in the effort. California and Nevada have taken similar action. Some critics worry that it will amount to a land grab by the government.