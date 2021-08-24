Cancel
NFL

Derek Mason announces his return to the field after recovering from COVID-19

By Mattison Allen
Auburn Plainsman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour days after the announcement of head coach Bryan Harsin having contracted COVID-19, defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced via Twitter he has recently recovered from the virus. Mason took this opportunity to encourage people to get vaccinated and mention how COVID-19 has affected his family. Mason shared he has lost...

www.theplainsman.com

