Safe Routes to School project proposals sought

By Press release submission
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith summer break coming to an end and students hitting the books, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that it is seeking proposals for projects that will help children walk and bike to school through the Safe Routes to School program. The funding opportunity further highlights IDOT’s commitment under Gov. JB Pritzker to promote and expand active transportation options in communities throughout Illinois.

#School Project#Infrastructure#School Districts#Illinois Transportation#Idot#Safe Routes#Rebuild Illinois
