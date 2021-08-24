Safe Routes to School project proposals sought

Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School Program Encourages Parents to Organize ‘Walking School Buses’. With the return to in-person instruction this fall, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) Safe Routes to Schools program is encouraging parents to organize a “Walking School Bus” to enable young students to safely walk to schools in their neighborhoods. Walking school buses provide a safe and fun way for children to get physical activity as they travel to and from school with adult supervision.