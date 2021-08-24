Age of Empires 4 Featurette: Mechanical Engineer Explains Trebuchets

In another video about the upcoming Hearth & Home update for the co-op survival game Valheim, developers Iron Gate did a short explainer video about some new mechanics. This is following on from the video last week that went over the new food system, with them being split different across different amounts of health and stamina. With this new system blocking and staggering is quite different too. Block power is now based upon your maximum health, so you will need to fill up on healthy foods before a big fight. There's also a new new thin red staggered meter that appears when blocking, once full you're in trouble and it's also tied to your health. Stamina seems to remain about the same, apart from it being split out from getting staggered.