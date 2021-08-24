Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Age of Empires 4 Featurette: Mechanical Engineer Explains Trebuchets

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis featurette shown during the Microsoft Showcaase at gamescom 2021 shows how trebuchets, an ultimate medieval siege weapon, works in real life. Use the Trebuchet and more in Age of Empires IV - coming to Xbox Game Pass.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Featurette#Trebuchet#Age Of Empires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesInverse

Halo Infinite battle royale leaks reveal the first worthy threat to Warzone

Halo Infinite might be getting a battle royale mode, and if so, it could pose the first real threat to Call of Duty: Warzone. As spotted by ResetEra user DukeBlueBall and relayed by Video Games Chronicle, a data-mined Halo Infinite technical preview file features a clip that sounds exactly like the game’s announcer saying the words “battle royale.”
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Hogwarts Legacy Not Likely To Show During Gamescom 2021

2020 has been a tough year to get through. There were so many events cancelled and quarantine orders in place. 2021 however, is starting to change things up a bit with more events taking place again. While some of these events are virtual only, we’ll at least get to sit in and enjoy the show. That’s precisely what we’ll be getting with Gamescom 2021. You won’t find a physical presence here, but the Gamescom event will be available virtually. So everyone can sit in and watch the show happen live.
Video GamesIGN

Age of Empires IV - Weapons of War: Trebuchet Trailer

Learn about the trebuchet in this latest trailer for the upcoming strategy game, Age of Empires IV. The trebuchet was used to crumble the enemy's defense. How will you use these weapons of war to shape the course of history? Age of Empires IV launches on October 28, 2021, for Xbox Game Pass for PC, the Windows Store, and Steam.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Iron Gate explain the new Valheim blocking and staggering mechanics in Hearth & Home

In another video about the upcoming Hearth & Home update for the co-op survival game Valheim, developers Iron Gate did a short explainer video about some new mechanics. This is following on from the video last week that went over the new food system, with them being split different across different amounts of health and stamina. With this new system blocking and staggering is quite different too. Block power is now based upon your maximum health, so you will need to fill up on healthy foods before a big fight. There's also a new new thin red staggered meter that appears when blocking, once full you're in trouble and it's also tied to your health. Stamina seems to remain about the same, apart from it being split out from getting staggered.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Age of Empires 4 Trailers Briefly Show New Weapons of War

Age of Empires 4’s long-awaited launch is almost upon as, and as the game approaches its release date, Microsoft have been ratcheting up the hype and marketing machine for it, in the form of gameplay trailer, info drops, its recent closed beta, and more. Now, they’ve released a couple more brief teasers to give us a look at some of the weapons of war we’ll be using in the strategy title.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 Rated in Australia - News

The Australian Classification board has rated the two biggest 2021 Xbox exclusives - Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. We've known Forza Horizon 5 will launch on November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC since it was first announced at E3 2021, however, Microsoft has yet to provide a release date for Halo Infinite beyond a Holiday 2021 window. Halo Infinite was given an M rating for "violence, online interactivity and in-game purchases."
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Here's One of the Best Video Game Trailers in 4K Enhaced by AI

Digital Foundry published one of the best game trailers of all time enhanced by AI. Ladies and gentlemen, here's the Metal Gear Solid 2 trailer from E3 2000 in 4K and 60fps. Game trailers are divided into those we remember for years, and those we forget the day after watching them. The trailer the second installment of Hideo Kojima's series, Metal Gear Solid 2, shown at E3 2000, undoubtedly fell into the former category. The passage of time prevents us from enjoying this gem as much as we used to - and that's where, "in shining armor," comes the AI used by Digital Foundry editors. The result of their work - in 4K and 60fps - can be watched below.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Age of Empires 4 Trailer Presents Next Civilization and Campaign

Microsoft, Relic Entertainment, and World's Edge have shown a new trailer for Age of Empires IV during GamesCom 2021. The video presents the next civilization and the next campaign. A new gameplay trailer for Age of Empires IV was prepared for gamescom. It shows the next civilization and the next...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Age of Empires 4 Shows Another Civilization in New Gameplay Trailer

If you were disappointed by what Microsoft showed of Age of Empires 4 at the Xbox Gamescom stream yesterday, there’s good news for you. It seems they were holding on to the better trailer for Gamescom Opening Night Live, where a new gameplay trailer revealed another civilization for the strategy title.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Dying Light 2 Online Series Dying 2 Know Will Soon Highlight Combat

A new episode of Techland’s Dying 2 Know series is coming soon. This installment is a special Gamescom episode that will feature Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s lead game designer, Tymon Smektała. Like the previous two episodes that were released, this third installment will highlight more about the game. In the past, we got a better glimpse of the enemies along with the world. The third installment to the Dying 2 Know series, it’s all about combat and parkour.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Ghost of Tsushima’s Directors Cut Adds Lots of New Features, Especially for PS5

Ghost of Tsushima’s Directors Cut is set for release, and we finally have some solid information from the developers about what the difference will be between the main game and this new version of the game. We’re getting a new island to explore, a new story, new PS5 features, and a handful of other editions. Players who want to upgrade their base games will have to pay either $20 or $30, while players who buy the game fresh will pay either $60 or $70.

Comments / 0

Community Policy