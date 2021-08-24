Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Returns from paternity leave
Atlanta reinstated d'Arnaud (personal) from the paternity list Tuesday. William Contreras will head back to Triple-A Gwinnett to create room on the active roster for d'Arnaud, who was away from the team for the maximum three days to witness the birth of his child. Stephen Vogt will remain with Atlanta as the No. 2 backstop behind d'Arnaud, who will likely start behind the dish in Tuesday's game against the Yankees.www.cbssports.com
