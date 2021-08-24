Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Returns from paternity leave

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Atlanta reinstated d'Arnaud (personal) from the paternity list Tuesday. William Contreras will head back to Triple-A Gwinnett to create room on the active roster for d'Arnaud, who was away from the team for the maximum three days to witness the birth of his child. Stephen Vogt will remain with Atlanta as the No. 2 backstop behind d'Arnaud, who will likely start behind the dish in Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Stephen Vogt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paternity Leave#Braves#Atlanta#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman could be on verge of history.

As the 2021 season nears the stretch run, things keep looking up for the Atlanta Braves. Despite all the injuries, turmoil, and crazy things that have all happened to the Atlanta Braves, here we are in the middle of August sitting in first place. No one should be more praised...
MLBFanSided

Braves: Legal update on outfielder Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will not be charged for felony aggravated assault. Injured Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will no longer be charged with felony aggravated assault, stemming from his May arrest during a domestic dispute. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will not proceed with a felony charge...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte has a new home

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte, who was released on July 29, has found a new home with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract. It took a week, but Ender Inciarte is back in the league…sort of. The former Braves outfielder signed a minor league contract with the...
MLBTalking Chop

Jorge Soler, Austin Riley lead Braves over Giants 9-0

Jorge Soler and Austin Riley both homered in support of Ian Anderson to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 9-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. Sunday’s game began as a pitching duel with Anderson and Anthony DeSclafani throwing up zeroes for the first three innings. Anderson, who was making his first start since July 11, allowed a hit and a walk in the first inning but got Brandon Crawford to fly out to leave the runners stranded. Anderson allowed a hit to lead off the second but that runner was erased on a double play. He allowed singles in the third and the fourth but left those runners stranded.
MLBYardbarker

Braves announce they have signed Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year extension

Just like d’Arnaud’s last contract, it is for two years and $16 million. However, this contract also comes with a team friendly third-year option for another $8 million with no buyout. The Braves have two very talented catchers working their way up the farm. I expect William Contreras to begin...
MLBchatsports.com

The Daily Chop: Braves continue win streak, Travis d’Arnaud extension, and more

It’s been a big day for the Atlanta Braves as Travis d’Arnaud received a two year extension and the win streak continued after a win over the Baltimore Orioles. “It’s such a great environment, great atmosphere,” d’Arnaud said on his decision to stay with Atlanta. “The city welcomed me and my family with open arms. My family loves it here. The clubhouse environment is so fun.”
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

D’Arnaud HR backs Fried shutout as Braves beat Orioles 3-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0 Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th straight defeat. Max Fried (11-7) allowed four hits in his...
MLBTalking Chop

Travis d’Arnaud returns to lineup, slots in ahead of Adam Duvall in series finale

The Braves offense was held quiet on Tuesday, but late heroics from Soler and Riley pushed Atlanta to victory. Wining close games was seemingly impossible to begin the season, but lately the Braves have found better fortune. One boost to the lineup on Wednesday will be the return of Travis d’Arnaud, who had the night off against Sandy Alcantara. He will slot into the sixth spot, ahead of Adam Duvall, as he looks to continue his solid work since returning from the IL. Here is the full Atlanta attack:
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fried’s shutout, d’Arnaud’s homer lead Braves to another win

Five takeaways from the Braves’ 3-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Friday night:. 1. Max Fried dominated the Orioles as he pitched the first shutout and the first nine-inning complete game of his major-league career. He allowed just four hits, three of which were singles, and no walks. He threw only 90 pitches, including 63 through six innings, in an efficient performance that was, well, Maddux-like. He was in command throughout the game.
MLBTalking Chop

Alex Anthopoulos, Braves happy to keep Travis d’Arnaud in the fold

It has become the norm for Alex Anthopoulos and the Atlanta Braves that there isn’t a hint of a trade or a signing until the press release has been sent out by the team’s PR department. That was again the case Friday when the team announced that they had an agreement with catcher Travis d’Arnaud on a two-year, $16 million contract extension that also includes a club option for a third season.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

What are the Braves going to do with Touki Toussaint?

There were several questions regarding what would happen to the rotation once Ian Anderson returned from the IL. Would Brian Snitker roll with a six-man unit until the five best options sorted themselves out? Would Toussaint, Smyly, Ynoa, or even Anderson become more like a hybrid relief option? Well, it looks like we got our answer this past week, as Toussaint’s spot in the rotation was skipped, and he was used out of the bullpen in yesterday’s 9-0 victory over the Giants, which featured 5.2 scoreless innings from Anderson in his return from a shoulder injury.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Travis d’Arnaud doesn’t let son’s birth stop him from a pennant chase

A day after his son’s birth, Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud will be taking the field on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees. It has been quite a memorable week for Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud. This past Friday, the Braves signed d’Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million contract extension. On Monday, d’Arnaud and his wife welcomed their newborn son to the world.
MLBESPN

Soler, Riley back Anderson with HRs, Braves romp over Giants

ATLANTA -- — Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered off Anthony DeSclafani, Ian Anderson pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 9-0 on Sunday. Soler opened the fourth inning with his 20th homer, a drive into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy