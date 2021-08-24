Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Returns from paternity leave

There were several questions regarding what would happen to the rotation once Ian Anderson returned from the IL. Would Brian Snitker roll with a six-man unit until the five best options sorted themselves out? Would Toussaint, Smyly, Ynoa, or even Anderson become more like a hybrid relief option? Well, it looks like we got our answer this past week, as Toussaint’s spot in the rotation was skipped, and he was used out of the bullpen in yesterday’s 9-0 victory over the Giants, which featured 5.2 scoreless innings from Anderson in his return from a shoulder injury.