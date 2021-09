(Treynor) Treynor opens the season against St. Albert on Friday night. Treynor coach Jeff Casey says the main goal for the team is to come out and play hard every night. “It’s a group that I usually don’t have to push them too much to do that. They are pretty self motivated. They like to play physical. They like the contact of football. We are just trying to focus on that right now. It’s been one of our big things the last few years is to play physical in everything we do. I’m pretty happy with where we are at so far.”