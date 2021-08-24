Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Has Officially Been Disbarred

By Mike Nied
Y105
Y105
 8 days ago
Tom Girardi, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, is no longer allowed to practice law in California's federal courts. According to legal podcast host Emily D. Baker, who broke the news about Girardi's federal disbarment on Twitter, a state disbarment is still pending. ET corroborated the news after checking in with additional sources. Court documents examined by People reveal that Girardi did not contest the decision once it was handed down.

