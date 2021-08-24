Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Has Officially Been Disbarred

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is having its most dramatic season yet, I can confidently say. And it’s because they’re finally forced to confront real-life issues again, not frivolous fights about puppies and panties. Erika Jayne’s built-up story about her divorce and aloofness to Tom Girardi’s alleged crimes is crumbling down before her very […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Says It’s “Baffling” RHOBH Cast Believed Erika Jayne Right Away But Not Denise Richards appeared first on Reality Tea.