Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age of 80

(CNN) — Charlie Watts, the unassuming son of a truck driver who gained global fame as the drummer for the Rolling Stones, has died. He was 80.

”It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” his spokesperson said Tuesday in an emailed statement to CNN.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”

The band had announced earlier this month that Watts would miss the band’s upcoming “No Filter” tour through North America after undergoing a medical procedure for an unknown condition.

