Kane Brown had a special guest on stage during his show at the North Dakota State Fair on July 31, bringing a 6-year-old fan named Taya to the stage during his set for a performance of his duet with Lauren Alaina, "What Ifs." In videos shared by Taya's mom, Cherisse, the 6-year-old stands with Brown on the catwalk of the stage, a microphone in her hand as she prepares to sing.