Top Gear Took on the Three Peaks Challenge in a BMW M3 Competition

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Gear recently too delivery of a G80 BMW M3 Competition, in the appropriate Isle of Man Green, and decided to take a proper road trip in it to truly get an idea of what it’s like to drive. To do so, TG’s Rowan Horncastle used the M3 to do the Three Peaks Challenge, a trek through the highest mountain peaks of England, Wales, and Scotland in less than 24 hours. The mountain roads of the area are also some of the best in all of the UK. Perfect for M3 driving.

