NFL

Fantasy Football News and Analysis

fftoday.com
 8 days ago

The Detroit Lions are concerned D'Andre Swift's groin injury could impact his availability for the season opener against San Francisco, and perhaps Da'Shawn Hand too. Swift suffered the injury in the early days of camp and practiced sparingly since. With just 19 days remaining until the 49ers visit Ford Field for the start of the season, he's losing time to get right. "Swift concerns me a little bit, just with getting his wind back and being able to take a load," head coach Dan Campbell said before practice on Tuesday. "How much can he (do)?" (MLive.com)

#49ers#Ford Field#American Football#The Detroit Lions
