Game Changers: ‘Crushing it’ with agent recruitment
For Anthony Lamacchia, CEO, Lamacchia Realty, Waltham, Massachusetts, the key to success is delivering the right support services to his agents. “We are a value-based brokerage,” he says. “We obsess with helping agents to grow their businesses while living good lives.” Thanks to that commitment, along with effective agent recruitment and retention strategies, Lamacchia was named a RealTrends 2021 Game Changer for the company’s rapid growth over the past five years.www.realtrends.com
