Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waltham, MA

Game Changers: ‘Crushing it’ with agent recruitment

By Tracey Velt
realtrends.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Anthony Lamacchia, CEO, Lamacchia Realty, Waltham, Massachusetts, the key to success is delivering the right support services to his agents. “We are a value-based brokerage,” he says. “We obsess with helping agents to grow their businesses while living good lives.” Thanks to that commitment, along with effective agent recruitment and retention strategies, Lamacchia was named a RealTrends 2021 Game Changer for the company’s rapid growth over the past five years.

www.realtrends.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waltham, MA
Waltham, MA
Real Estate
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
Waltham, MA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Game Changer#Advertising#Lamacchia Realty#Teams#Crm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
HealthMySanAntonio

The Game Changer That Will Dramatically Shift the Way We Go to the Doctor

COVID-19 has catalyzed a new wave of innovation and technological advancement in the world of health delivery. Trends such as telehealth and digital care have been some of the most popular. According to analysts from Definitive Healthcare, digital health visits increased by over 6000% as everyone from startups to multinational corporations sprung into action to offer accessible options.
Softwaretechbeacon.com

How AIOps is a game-changer for predictive analytics and CloudOps

If your enterprise is like most others, the pandemic took your CloudOps work remote and spread it over a widely distributed team. Everyone collaborates using a series of web-delivered AIOps dashboards that report issues with your applications and data in the cloud and provide interfaces to most systems and infrastructure to remotely fix the issues. Could things be any better?
Real Estatemckissock.com

How to Get Back into a Career in Real Estate

People move in and out of their real estate careers for a variety of reasons. Some spouses may move to support a partner’s career and choose not to launch in their new market. Some parents may choose to stay at home with their children during their preschool years. Maybe you left to work in a different field, to obtain your college degree, to spend time traveling, or to pursue personal interests.
Public SafetyInsurance Journal

Ransomware Has Been a ‘Game Changer’ for Cyber Insurance

Anyone who works in cyber insurance knows that the industry is never static. It’s a constantly evolving business as the risks change all the time, and this has never been more apparent than right now, said panelists for Insurance Journal’s recent webinar – Cyber Insurance: Is This the Beginning, Middle or End?
Small Businesshrexecutive.com

The overlooked game-changer of the COVID-era workplace

Employees are saying they won't play by the old rules anymore. Here are some ways employers can meet workers' wellness needs. As business experts spin through endless conversations about on-site, remote and hybrid work model options, we are collectively overlooking one glaring and game-changing matter: wellness. Not the surface wellness of whether someone has been vaccinated or not, and whether the Delta variant poses risks for returning to work on-site, but rather, the deeper consideration of what it takes to cultivate robust health—the kind that can withstand the threat of disease altogether.
Real Estaterealtrends.com

5 factors that influence real estate brokerage value

Do you have a brokerage firm doing about 500 transaction sides a year? Your real estate brokerage value depends on several key factors, including whether you, the owner, is contributing a material portion of the firm’s revenues. The financial results of small- to medium-sized real estate brokerage firms don’t fit...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

LCS Introduces Game Changers, Women-Only Development Program

The League Championship Series announced a new development program centered around talented women competitors. Game Changers is a "program to support women who are high ELO League of Legends players and work to transition them into our amateur and professional leagues. We understand this process can be daunting to do alone, and we’re excited to host this event that will act both as a training and scouting ground to provide women with more paths into the esports scene."
Blacksburg, VAWDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center hosts Game Changer Week

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s Corporate Research Center is hosting Game Changer Week. The event brings together industry disruptors, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers from around Southwest Virginia. More than 45 events include webinars, happy hours, start-up mentoring, special guests, open houses and more. Organizers say Game Changer Week allows...
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
Real Estatecalifornianewswire.com

SimpleNexus CFO and COO Kevin McKenzie honored as a HousingWire 2021 Insiders Awards winner

LEHI, Utah, Sep 01, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, announced that leading housing finance industry publication HousingWire has selected Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer Kevin McKenzie as a 2021 Insiders Awards winner.
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Harbor Group, Cammeby’s JV on $1B Portfolio of NJ Multifamily

Harbor Group International, LLC (HGI) completed a $1.05-billion joint venture with Cammeby’s International Group to acquire a portfolio of multifamily assets throughout New Jersey. The portfolio consists of 41 workforce housing communities, totaling 5,302 units and spanning 14 cities across the state. “This portfolio offers significant value-add potential and mark-to-market...
EconomyInman.com

Investor-focused LendingHome to rebrand as 'Kiavi'

LendingHome, a online lender that focuses on working with home flippers and rental investors, announced Wednesday that it is rebranding and will change its name to “Kiavi.”. In a statement, the company described the new name as a “phonetic representation of the Italian word ‘chiave,’ meaning ‘key.'” The name also...
Real EstateInvestopedia

Weichert Real Estate School

Weichert Real Estate School is a real estate school that is also known as Schools of Real Estate. It provides classes to real estate professionals who are already in the industry and want to further their careers and to those who are new to real estate who want to get their licenses. Courses are offered in 27 states plus Washington, D.C. Some of the states include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Florida, and California. Types of classes, formats, costs, and schedules vary by state. The school doesn’t offer student resources, frequently asked questions, or professional development classes.
EconomyInman.com

Ryan Serhant on building a personal brand: 'No one is just an agent'

The master of marketing shares five simple tips for building a personal brand that will further your business and bring in leads. Kick off fall with Branding and Marketing month at Inman. We’re going deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, realtor.com and more. Top marketing executives drop by to share their newest tactics, too. It’s all you need to take your branding and marketing game to the next level.
EconomyAccountingWEB

How to Coordinate Marketing & Business Development

In every accounting firm, marketing and business development happen throughout the year. But all too often, marketing and business development work in silos – each has plans outlining their monthly activities, but their efforts aren’t coordinated. Here are five things you need to coordinate your firm's marketing and business development...
Real EstateReal Simple

What Women Real Estate Investors Need to Know

Five female leaders in the real estate business share their top tips that women need to know about investing in real estate—especially if you want to start small and earn big. According to the National Association of Realtors, across the U.S., "women brokers dominate the residential real estate market, but...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Choosing the Right Real Estate Appraiser

If you plan to purchase a property, you want to know how much it’s worth so you don’t overpay. Therefore, getting an accurate assessment of the home’s value is essential. If you plan to sell, you need to set a price that will attract buyers, not drive them away. A real estate appraiser specializes in assessing the fair market value of a home. Not all appraisers have the same qualifications and experience, so it’s important to choose one carefully.

Comments / 0

Community Policy