South Korea Could Ban Apple From Requiring Developers to Use In-App Purchase System

By Juli Clover
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea may soon ban Apple and Google from requiring app developers to use their in-app purchase systems, reports Reuters. South Korea's legislation and judiciary committee is expected to approve an "Anti-Google Law" that amends the existing Telecommunications Business Act. It will require Apple and Google to allow third-party payment methods in their app stores in South Korea, and it will let developers use independent payment systems.

