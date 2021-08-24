Mark Ruffalo Pits the Hulk Against Latest Viral Trend

Moon Knight is quickly approaching on Disney+ and Mark Ruffalo has seen those reports about his involvement. The MCU star says that he would “hate to spoil something” in the lead-up to the highly-anticipated show. Ruffalo also pokes fun at being the person indirectly responsible for the new status quo in the Marvel movies. (Thought, if we wanted to be petty, one could simply point to that brave rat in Avengers: Endgame as the true savior of humanity.) At any rate it seems like there are now two likely destination for MCU fans to expect the big green guy to pop up again. Photos emerged of Ruffalo hanging out in Budapest, which is where the series is filming. If that wasn’t enough for the Internet to lose their minds over, theres also the fact that Moon Knight was filming there recently. Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke were both showing it off on their Instagrams as well too. So, clearly something looks to be going on. But, there’s no official confirmation just yet.