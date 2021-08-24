Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Riders Republic Trailer Looks At Extensive Customisation Options

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has unwrapped a fresh look at Riders Republic, with the latest trailer spotlighting the various character customisation options available to players. Players have the option of selection two body types for their playable character, with options such as skin tone, face, eyes, hair, hair color, facial hair and other areas fully customisable. You can also unlock a host of clothing items and gear, and the good news is that the “vast majority” of Riders Republic’s customisation times are unlocked simple by playing the game.

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customisation#Xbox One#Hair Colour#Google Stadia#Riders Republic#Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Video GamesNME

Step into the grim dark with ‘Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’

Pixel Toys released Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, VR’s first 40k game, last December and it has seen several improvements since. Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister allows players to step into the grim dark future and blast their way through levels using iconic weapons from the franchise. Players can use boltguns, plasma pistols, and flamers to dispatch foes. If things get too personal, then players can equip power swords or chainswords to cut down their foes.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Fort Triumph launch trailer

Fantasy turn-based tactics game Fort Triumph launches on the Switch eShop today, and to mark the occasion, All In! Games has shared a new launch trailer. Check it out below.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Comes With a Massive Day One Patch

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a pretty significant day one patch that appears to add a whole lot of stuff to the game and also comes with the usual bug fixes. Aliens: Fireteam didn’t have Elite added in its title, and the game was even rated by ESRB, but all that changed when the game was confirmed for a release later in August. It is coming to nearly all platforms save for the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Cold Iron Studios and will be published by Focus Home Interactive.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

NieR Re[in]carnation Review – The Past Life Was Probably Better

It’s fair to say that Yoko Taro has long since acquired the attention of a massive fanbase in 2021. Going from developing extremely niche, broken games for over a decade to creating NieR:Automata (and selling six million copies) was already an impressive, lightning-in-a-bottle feat. Automata appeared on several Game of...
Video GamesComicBook

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Forza Horizon 5 reveals full map of Mexico ahead of November launch

Developer Playground Games has shown off the full Mexico-inspired map you’ll be racing around in the upcoming Forza Horizon 5. The reveal was part of this week’s Forza Let’s ¡Go! broadcast. As creative director on the game Mike Brown lets us know, the map is 50% bigger than that of Forza Horizon 4. Among its many distinguishing features include the longest highway seen yet in a Forza Horizon game, as well as the previously revealed volcano.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Forza Horizon 5 map fully revealed, 50% bigger than previous game

Playground Games has now revealed Forza Horizon 5's map, showing off the game's various biomes, a long stretching highway, and the huge La Gran Caldera volcano. In a new Forza Horizon 5: Let's Go live stream, the developer detailed FH5's wet season summer map before uploading a high-resolution image to Twitter. The map is 50% bigger than Forza Horizon 4's Britain and features prominent landmarks such as the La Gran Caldera volcano, which can be seen from anywhere on the map, a stadium in the centre, sand dunes out to the west, and a long highway (the longest in any Forza Horizon game) that cuts through the centre of the map.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video GamesNME

New ‘Genshin Impact’ leak reveals Aloy’s Cryo gameplay

Thanks to a new Genshin Impact leak, the first gameplay footage of Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Aloy has been revealed. The first look at Aloy’s character model and abilities have been leaked via a new Reddit post, showing off her Cryo archer abilities, as spotted by PCGamesN. The clip, which is...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Tormented Souls Gets A Spooky New Trailer, Switch Date Still 'TBC'

The new trailer above is one of the longest looks yet; it's actually confirming release dates later this month for Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Nevertheless the Switch does still have a release window of 'TBC', while the press release says it's 'coming soon'. A limited retail edition also has 'Q3' as a loose release window.
Video GamesIGN

Nerf: Legends - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Nerf: Legends is a new first-person shooter inspired by Hasbro's Nerf toy line. It's scheduled to release in October 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players will have the chance to gear up with a variety of existing Nerf weapons from the Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines. Nerf: Legend's intense single-player campaign will feature a multitude of challenges and boss battles across 19 different locations. Alternatively, players can hop into 4v4 team-based, or eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches to put their skills to the test. Nerf: Legends will also support cross-platform play, and it's available to pre-order now.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

What is the amount of health in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is all about dominating and taking advantage of enemy teams when you get the upper hand. One of the best ways to know when you can do so is to know the amount of health the opposition may have. With more and more players getting to grips with...
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Rebel Galaxy' Free On The Epic Games Store For A Limited Time

Action-packed space RPG “Rebel Galaxy” is currently free on the Epic Games Store as part of the service’s regular free games giveaway. The game succeeds “A Plague Tale: Innocence” as the store’s free game offer from last week. “Rebel Galaxy” is a singleplayer open world RPG set in the fringes...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Forza Horizon 5 gets 11 minutes of new gameplay

If you’ve been following the hype around E3 2021 earlier this year, then you know one game that surprisingly managed to become the most anticipated game of E3. It’s the sequel to the fan favorite Forza Horizon series, and around 11 minutes of brand new gameplay has emerged online. Thanks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy