Riders Republic Trailer Looks At Extensive Customisation Options
Ubisoft has unwrapped a fresh look at Riders Republic, with the latest trailer spotlighting the various character customisation options available to players. Players have the option of selection two body types for their playable character, with options such as skin tone, face, eyes, hair, hair color, facial hair and other areas fully customisable. You can also unlock a host of clothing items and gear, and the good news is that the “vast majority” of Riders Republic’s customisation times are unlocked simple by playing the game.www.psu.com
