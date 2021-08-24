Now Open: Papers for the Ignite'21 Conference

First time poster. We just rolled out XDR and having some issues getting data into Splunk. The Splunk TA App says it does not support Syslog, but there is loads of documentation for getting agent logs, alerts, management logs sent to Splunk. It seems there may be a disconnect between the DEV's for the APP and Product Management. Has anyone successfully parsed this data? Right now the only thing we are seeing in the API is INC and there are no mappings for CIM data (Which the documentation also says it has support for)