Now Open: Papers for the Ignite'21 Conference

By jdelio
paloaltonetworks.com
 7 days ago

I wanted to let you all know that Palo Alto Networks is now accepting Papers for the Ignite'21 Conference!. Palo Alto Networks is looking for speakers and presenters with highly technical backgrounds who can share their experience and expertise around groundbreaking new threat research, innovative best practices, and next-gen cybersecurity technologies. The Ignite program committee is looking for proposals that fall under one of the following topics: Firewalls, Security Services, Secure Access Service Edge - Prisma SASE, Cloud Native Security - Prisma Cloud, Security Analytics - Cortex, or Threat Intel & Consulting - Unit 42.

live.paloaltonetworks.com

