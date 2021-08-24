Cancel
Immigration

This is the camp for Afghan refugees set up in a military airport in Madrid

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the capital of Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban on August 15, Spain has deployed an operation to evacuate Spanish and Afghan citizens from Kabul. At the Torrejón de Ardoz air base, in Madrid, the Emergency Military Unit (UME) has set up a provisional military camp where it is sheltering those Afghans who collaborated with the Spanish troops or who worked in the European Union mission ( EU) in Afghanistan, as well as their families.

Pedro Sánchez
