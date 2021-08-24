Humankind starter guide: the best tips for your first game

Humankind It is emerging as a video game called to be one of the most important strategy proposals in the coming years. Now, his approach, as accessible as it is deep, it can attract many players who are not knowledgeable in this enterprise of the management and organization of a civilization. In addition, we are talking about games that can easily exceed a couple of dozen hours. That is, if you decide to enter the adventure of beginning to rewrite the history of the human being, you must bear in mind that you are going to invest a large amount of time in each of the iterations that you carry out.