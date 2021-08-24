Hackers publish pictures from Iran’s torture prison

A cyber attack on the surveillance system of one of Iran’s toughest prisons revealed images of the violence, overcrowding and abuse suffered by inmates at Evin prison in Tehran, the Associated Press news agency reported. had access to the images captured by cyber hackers. The attack was not stealthy. The security guards in the surveillance control room, suddenly saw how the screens of the camera system began to flash and then show the word “cyber attack.” The guards began to make phone calls and record the images that appeared on the monitors with their cell phones. “General protest until the freedom of the political prisoners,” read another line on the screens. The images shared by the hackers with the AP agency show inmates sleeping crammed into small cells, as well as the generalized violence of guards against prisoners, of prisoners against prisoners and between the guards themselves. Although some officials appear with masks, none of the inmates wears them. Report of abuses in Iranian prisons Protesters against Iran’s election results were abused in Kahrizak prison. One of the images shows an inmate breaking a mirror to try to cut his veins. Another shows a beaten man being pulled out of a car in the parking lot and then dragged through the prison corridors. A Muslim cleric is seen passing by the man lying on the ground without stopping to inquire about his condition. Evin Prison was built in the shah’s time and was used for political prisoners. It currently houses political prisoners and people with ties to the West, who are frequently exchanged for Iranians detained in other countries. The conditions of this prison have been criticized by human rights organizations, and some of the sanctions imposed by the international community have been motivated by the cruel conditions in which Evin inmates are kept. The pirates who captured the images identified themselves as ‘Ali’s Justice’, referring to the son-in-law of the prophet Muhammad, who is revered by the Shiites. Iran’s delegation to the United Nations did not return calls for comment, made by the AP. * This note was prepared with information from the Associated Press. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.