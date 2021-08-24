Cancel
Public Safety

Hackers publish pictures from Iran’s torture prison

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of hackers has broken into the computer system of the notorious Iranian Evin Prison and released video footage from the surveillance cameras. The material that the strangers made available to the Associated Press news agency shows, among other things, abuse of the inmates. A video apparently shows the moment when the hackers, who call themselves “Edalat-e Ali” (Ali’s justice), take over the monitors in the control room of the prison.

