NCIS: Hawai’i premieres September 20, 2021. Here are five things on our wish list for the new spinoff series, featuring the franchise’s first female lead. It’s a procedural. We get it. In fact, considering the recent television landscape, as well as what’s going in every day in the world news, that can be a comforting thought. A procedural guarantees that we get a win, some sort of hope, in 42 minutes. Is it realistic? Nah. Can we suspend disbelief for the escapism? You betcha.