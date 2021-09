Regardless of the outcome of the JCPOA talks, Iran is looking to boost the rate of recovery at its huge West Karoun oil cluster. Irrespective of how quickly a new iteration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - 'nuclear deal' - is signed between Iran and the US, plus the remainder of the P5+1 group of nations that agreed the original version (the UK, France, Russia, China plus Germany), Tehran is now looking to increase its oil output from all of the fields that constitute its massive West Karoun cluster.