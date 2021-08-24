Idaho potato growers brace for inferior crop
Randy Hardy, of Oakley, is not alone among Idaho farmers in his assessment that the potato crop he'll soon harvest will be the worst of his career. Statewide, spud farmers conducting test digs or early harvest are uprooting plants supporting no tubers. Where there are spuds, there are fewer than normal, and most of the tubers are undersized and misshapen. Some spuds resemble boomerangs; others are light bulb shaped.www.idahostatejournal.com
