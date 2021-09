No More Heroes was released for the Nintendo Wii in 2007 in Japan and in 2008 everywhere else. The game follows Travis Touchdown, a wrestling and anime fan who wants to become the #1 ranked assassin after winning a Beam Katana in an online auction. The game never takes itself too seriously, for example, if you want to save your game you have to use the toilet to do so, and it even breaks the fourth wall sometimes.