The US company Virgin Hyperloop has explained the plans for its own futuristic high-speed transport system in more detail, but only raised more questions. In a video, a spokeswoman explains how tens of thousands of people per hour can travel between distant cities at speeds of over 1,000 kilometers per hour with the Hyperloop. However, the numbers and plans are not substantiated. The concept for a transport system developed by Elon Musk received clear backing a few days ago when a huge US infrastructure program also included funds for it.