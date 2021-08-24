PSG seeks a replacement for Mbappé

The last hours are being very moved in all the information that revolves around the case Mbappé. The Real Madrid does not lose hope of taking over the services of the French striker, especially after learning the latest rumors that come from Paris ensuring that Kylian has again rejected a new offer and that the PSG it already contemplates the option of acceding to the sale. In this situation, Leonardo has on his agenda the names of several players to replace the world champion in Russia 2018.