Best Shreveport-Bossier Neighborhoods for Trick-Or-Treating

Looking for something to do with your honey other than the same old boring dinner and a movie date night? We've got you covered Shreveport-Bossier!. Check out South Bossier Drive-in Movies Saturday and Sunday, September 10th and 11th, 2021, at the old Reeves Marine, just south of Brookshire's Grocery Arena in Bossier City. It's just $25 per car per movie and when you pay your entry, you'll get a free bag of popcorn. Drinks and concessions are even available on-site, so you don't have to raid the candy aisle before you come unless you just want to! FYI, credit/debit cards are accepted. Tickets are available via eventbrite.com.