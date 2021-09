After a week that’s seen Korn frontman Jonathan Davis and Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson contract Covid, and everyone from Garth Brooks and Neil Young to BTS and Nine Inch Nails cancel live events due to concerns about the virus, it briefly seemed like the Killers warmup show at New York’s Terminal 5 was in real jeopardy when a man who identified himself as the band’s doctor came onstage at the top of the night to address the crowd. “I’ve got a bit of news for you guys,” he said. “Recently, as of this evening, the band in its entirety has tested...