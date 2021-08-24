Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar trades near 5-day low; currencies of commodity exporters rise

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) – The dollar was stable on Tuesday, near its lowest level in five days, as markets seemed less concerned about cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, while currencies related to risk they benefited from an increase in raw material prices. * Risk appetite in...

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency Markets#Reuters#Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Currency market: Trade rank results

As written yesterday, EUR/USD higher required a break at 1.1845. EUR/USD traded to 1.1844 then to current lows at 1.1793. Today, higher must break above 1.1847. Day trade highs today are located at 1.1850 and 1.1858. EUR/USD 1.1847 is protected to short tops for today. Lows today could easily achieve 1.1751 and 1.1838.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, Investors Wait for Further Fed Tapering Clues

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday morning, as investors await more U.S. employment data for further clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timeline for asset tapering. Japan’s Nikkei 225 inched up 0.03% by 9:50 PM ET (1:50 AM GMT) while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.61%. In...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Stuck to the Lows as Employment Contraction Offsets ISM Beat

USD Hovers at the Lows as Labour Market Data Weakens. US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August rose to 59.9, beating expectations of 58.6. Meanwhile, the sub-components were generally mixed with the new orders index rising to 66.7 from 64.9, prices paid posted a larger than expected drop to 79.4 vs 83.8 expected and thus reinforcing the view of the Federal Reserve that the spike in inflation will be transitory. However, the main sub-component in terms of market focus, the employment index, fell into contraction territory, posting its lowest reading since November 2020. In turn, given that this follows a poor ADP report, this will likely shape expectations for market participants to position themselves for a softer NFP report as Delta concerns weigh on labour market activity. That said, with two downside surprises regarding the jobs market, the bar has been lowered for the NFP report to surprise on the upside.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 2): The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of the United States (US) economic data disclosure, a dealer said. At 9.04 am, the local note rose to 4.1465/1500 versus the greenback from yesterday's close of 4.1535/1550. The dealer said...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks in cautious mood, dollar near 1-mth lows

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets were in a cautious mood on Thursday as concerns grew over the Chinese economy after a run of soft data, while the risk of a sub par U.S. payrolls report kept the dollar on the defensive. A raft of manufacturing surveys suggested supply bottlenecks...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

As dealers focus on the recovery outlook, most Asian markets rise.

As dealers focus on the recovery outlook, most Asian markets rise. On Thursday, most Asian shares maintained their strong run as Covid fears faded and traders grew more confident that the Federal Reserve would continue to provide broad support for some time, while attention shifted to the release of US jobs data at the end of the week.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

JPY to outperform many currencies going forward, but not necessarily USD – HSBC

The Japanese yen is an anti-cyclical and “safe-haven” currency and should outperform against slowing global growth momentum. However, it is also highly sensitive to the Fed’s impending policy normalisation, overshadowing its “safe-haven” allure. All in all, USD/JPY is likely to remain roughly stable before slowly grinding higher in 2022, in the view of economists at HSBC.
Businesskfgo.com

Asian shares down on slow-growth fear; dollar stays near three-week low

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares gave up some of their recent gains in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar inched back from three-week lows, as worries about slowing global growth in several markets returned to weigh on traders’ minds. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell...
Businesskfgo.com

Dollar pinned near three-week low as U.S payrolls test looms

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar traded near its lowest point in nearly three weeks versus major peers on Wednesday, with investors focused on a key U.S. jobs report due on Friday for clues on when the Federal Reserve might begin paring stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against...
StocksInternational Business Times

Markets Lack Conviction As Traders Digest Delta, Weak China Data

US and European equities marked time Tuesday while Asia gained as traders mulled whether Covid-19 would create a serious setback to the global economic recovery. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended a two-session streak of records on a modestly negative day for US indices, after a Conference Board survey showed concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and rising prices pushed consumer confidence down to its lowest level in six months.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar steadies near two-week lows in face of dovish Fed

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The dollar steadied near two-week lows on Monday, held back by the message from the U.S. Federal Reserve chief that there is no hurry to dial back massive stimulus. The allure of the greenback took a knock on Friday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said...
Markets101.9 KELO-FM

Dollar near 2-week low as investors look to U.S. jobs data

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar hovered near two-week lows against a basket of currencies on Tuesday with trade seen driven by month-end flows as investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs figures later in the week. The U.S. currency steadied from falls after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday offered...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Up, but Near Two-Week Lows as Fed Taper Uncertainty Continues

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Tuesday morning in Asia but remained near two-week lows. Moves were mostly light as August draws to a close, with the latest U.S. jobs report, including non-farm payroll numbers, due later in the week. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index drops to 4-week lows near 92.50

DXY loses further ground and re-visits the mid-92.00s. US 10-year yields bounce off recent lows and target 1.30%. US Consumer Confidence, housing data next on tap. The greenback extends the corrective downside to the 92.50 area when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY). US Dollar Index focuses on data.
Economyactionforex.com

The Dollar And US Treasury Yields Remain Downwardly Oriented

The Jackson Hole symposium was no game changer. Still, markets yesterday concluded there is no reason to fight Powell’s cautious approach on policy normalization. US data were second tier (pending home sales and Dallas Fed manufacturing activity both printed softer). US yields held Friday’s post-Jackson Hole downward bias, declining between 1.4 bp (2y) and about 3 bp (5 & 10 y). The EMU calendar was more promising with EC confidence and German and Spanish CPI’s. EC confidence eased slightly but remains strong (117.5 from 119). German HCPI rose from 3.1% Y/Y to 3.4%, as expected. Spanish CPI surprised on the upside (3.3% from 2.9%). Even so, the combined EMU data wasn’t able to trigger an autonomous reaction on European markets. Bunds slightly underperformed Treasuries with yields varying from unchanged (2-y) to -1.7 bp (30-y). ECB’s Villeroy apparently supports the idea of reducing the pace of PEPP purchases in Q4 as financing conditions eased during summer. The dollar kept Friday’s losses. EUR/USD closed little changed at 1.1797. Easy monetary conditions, even in a context of doubt on the pace of the recovery, were enough for the S&P (+0.43%) and the Nasdaq (+0.90) to extend their record race.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts near $1,820 on lower US Treasury yields

Gold prints gains on Tuesday following the previous sessions downside momentum. US Dollar Index stays below 93.00 on Fed’s official’s dovish stance, downbeat economic data. Risk-aversion capped the downside for the precious metal. After testing the high of $1,826.50 in the overnight session, gold prices continue to edge higher on...
Marketswashingtonnewsday.com

Asian markets fall as the Fed’s upbeat tone gives way to China’s Delta.

Asian markets fall as the Fed’s upbeat tone gives way to China’s Delta. Traders struggled to prolong Wall Street’s surge in Asian trade Tuesday, with data suggesting China’s economic rebound has been hampered by an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta Covid strain jolting mood. The upbeat mood sparked by Federal...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Mobius says hold 10% in gold as currencies set to be devalued

(Aug 30): Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners...

Comments / 0

Community Policy